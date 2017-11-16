IPS Baranda resigns, set to contest poll

The 58-year-old, a 2007 batch promotee IPS officer, is likely to contest from Bhiloda constituency, which is a reserved seat for Schedule Tribes

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chhota Udepur, PC Baranda, on Wednesday resigned from the service to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

The 58-year-old, a 2007 batch promotee IPS officer, is likely to contest from Bhiloda constituency, which is a reserved seat for Schedule Tribes (ST). Dr Anil Joshiyara has held the seat since the past three elections. Baranda claimed that there has been no development in his area.

A notification by the state Home Department said that Baranda has been permitted to retire voluntarily with effect from November 15.

"There is no development in my area at all. There are no roads, transportation, or any kind of infrastructure since many years. The area is not developed at all. For 'Vikas', I am going to contest poll from BJP. I will (undertake a) face-lift of the constituency," Baranda told DNA.

"I want to guide my community people who have supported me. I want to work for upliftment of people who are deprived. The Congress party or their candidate have done nothing for them. Being in service, i was not able to focus on the community's development," he added.

Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), exuded confidence that Baranda's candidature would not make a difference to the outcome.

"They may rope any candidate but they are not going to win there. They are trying to mislead people and voters by spreading rumours, but voters are mature and they know very well what BJP has done in past many years," he said, adding tthat Joshiyara has carried out many developmental works in the constituency.