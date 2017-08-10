Invalid votes, MLAs' resignations, see Ahmed Patel through

For veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who pulled off a bitterly contested Rajya Sabha election late on Tuesday night, the two invalid votes and resignations of six Congress MLAs turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

The Congress nominee won 44 votes and was declared the winner from the third Rajya Sabha seat after BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani, who bagged 46 votes each. The losing candidate Balvantsinh Rajput bagged 38 votes, including eight of them from former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela and other dissident Congress MLAs.

The Congress was in panic mode after Vaghela announced that he was quitting the Congress and six of its MLAs submitted resignations. The party reacted by immediately by whisking away its remaining 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru from where they were brought to Gujarat only a day before the polling.

However, in hindsight, the resignations of the six Congress MLAs actually paved the way for Ahmed Patel's victory.

"If the strength of the House had remained at 182, the number of votes required to win would have been 47. Looking at how close the election was, it would have been difficult to manage 47 votes. However, resignations of six of our MLAs reduced the House strength to 176, and brought down the winning number to 45. We believed we had the support of 45 MLAs, but one of our MLAs betrayed us," Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh told DNA after the results were announced.

Ahmed Patel's tally of 44 votes may still have fallen short for a win by one vote, but Election Commission's decision to declare votes of Congress MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel invalid brought down the number of votes needed for a win to 44, exactly the number that the Congress candidate had, and just enough to deny the BJP a clean sweep.

The BJP, which had put its entire strength to thwart Ahmed Patel's re-election bid, may be left blaming itself for the humbling.

"We erred in believing that Congress was a divided house and we would be able to get 20 or more MLAs to quit the party. We did get 14 MLAs to either quit or vote against the party, but it was not enough. Looking back, the result could have been different if we had not asked the Congress MLAs to resign, but instead got them to cross-vote," said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

PATEL STANDS TALL