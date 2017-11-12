Int’l conference on media at MICA from Jan 11

The objective of the conference is to understand effective marketing strategies for managers in the Media and Entertainment industry

Come January and MICA is all set to host its fifth International Communication Management Conference (ICMC) on ‘Media and Entertainment Disruptions and Beyond’.

The conference will be held from January 11-13 in association with USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, USA.

The objective of the conference is to understand effective marketing strategies for managers in the Media and Entertainment industry. The conference will deliberate on the challenges that continue to exist in terms of infrastructure, digital access, content availability, user behaviour, and technology-led disruptions.

Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, Conference chair and head of Media and Entertainment, said, “Media and Entertainment industry in India is growing at a fast pace. Disruptions have created opportunities for enthusiasts and professionals in the field. This is the main reason we have aligned our conference around the similar theme.”

Dr Kallol Das, conference co-chair, said, “Apart from the main event, we also have young researchers’ consortium (YRC) as a pre-conference event for young researchers to get valuable mentoring. Further, there are attractions like Kabir Café performance, night tour of the old city, and kite flying for those interested.”