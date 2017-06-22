Indian Rlys signs MoU with AU to preserve its heritage

As part of the agreement, the institutes will engage in a series of activities to build the capacity of railway personnel by integrating heritage perspectives in their training and work practices.

To conserve, preserve and manage the Indian Railways’ old and rich heritage, the Centre for Heritage Management (CHM) at Ahmedabad University (AU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN). The MoU aims to establish a long–term partnership in knowledge generation and collaboration. As part of the agreement, the institutes will engage in a series of activities to build the capacity of railway personnel by integrating heritage perspectives in their training and work practices.

The collaboration is also aimed at integrating ‘Heritage Management’ in the academic curriculum of IRICEN, wherein CHM will actively work towards developing training modules and course components to be imparted to railway officers for creating awareness about railway heritage.

Professor Devanath Tirupati, in-charge of CHM, said, “The MoU provides research opportunities for faculty and students of AU on heritage-related themes associated with Indian Railways.”