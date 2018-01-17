In tears, Pravin Togadia fears police may kill him in an encounter

Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia met Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia when he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Togadia was taken to a private hospital in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad late on Monday evening by an unknown person in an unconscious state. He addressed a press conference on Tuesday and said that someone was trying to kill him through police encounter with the motive of muzzling his voice.

"Police should not try to harass me," he said. "The central IB police has been trying to create trouble for me, but I am not afraid of anyone. Someone wants to muzzle my voice, as he/she does not like that I raise my voice for Hindutva and speak up for the Ram Mandir, Gau Raksha and Love Jihad, for the unity of Hindus."

A visibly emotional Togadia narrated the sequences of events that lead to his temporary and mysterious "disappearance".

"I was doing pooja in the VHP office when someone told me to leave the office immediately saying the Gujarat and Rajasthan police were coming from Sola Police Station to arrest me," he said. "I informed my security and left for Thaltej with some VHP workers. On the way, I called up the chief minister of Rajasthan and the home minister, and they said no order had been passed for my arrest. "I switched off my phone (so that my location could not be traced), and went to someone's house in Thaltej."

"I spoke to some lawyers about quashing the warrant and then decided to leave for Jaipur. When heading to Ahmedabad airport, alone, in an auto-rickshaw, I felt some uneasiness and chest pain, I asked the driver to take me to Dhanvantri hospital in Bapunagar. I don't know what happened next, but I found myself in another hospital a few hours later."

"I will make revelations with evidences at an appropriate time," added the VHP leader.

Togadia also appealed to VHP workers to stay calm and not create a law-and-order situation. He added that he would surrender before the court very soon.

The doctor treating Togadia, Dr Roopkumar Agrawal, said, "He is recovering but still has some breathing problems. He needs to be in the hospital for more days."