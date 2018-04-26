In-charge of Tapan hospital dupes bank of Rs 1.2 cr

The in-charge of Tapan hospital in Odhav has been nabbed for allegdly duping Bajaj Finserv of Rs 1.2 crore in the name of medical loans.

A case of cheating was lodged by Bajaj Finserv manager with Odhav police on Tuesday. As per police, the accused and two others forged documents of patients to get loans. The police have arrested the trio.

Bajaj said in the complaint that they have a tie-up with Tapan for loans. In the past three months, hospital MD Naresh Vavadiya and partner Pradeep Panchal started forging documents of patients. A Bajaj Finserv agent, Mohammad Tofik, was also involved. The trio took around Rs 1.2 crore of loans fraudulently.

When some patients realised EMI was being deducted from their accounts for a loan, they complained to the police. Inspector CB Tandel said, "The accused had repaid Rs 28 lakh, and Rs 1 crore is still to be paid."