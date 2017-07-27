Heavy rains hamper rescue operations

The IAF aircrafts are operating from bases established at Deesa, Mehsana, Patan and Ahmedabad with an aim to provide timely relief to people in distress.

Low clouds, poor visibility and incessant rains hampered rescue operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the flood-affected areas of north Gujarat on Wednesday, official sources said.

Responding to increased requirement for aerial rescue and relief efforts, the IAF had pressed into operation 16 helicopters for winching / airlifting people stranded in the flood waters in Banaskantha and Patan districts, and also for dropping of relief material, including food, water and medicines, to villages inaccessible by road.

The IAF aircrafts are operating from bases established at Deesa, Mehsana, Patan and Ahmedabad with an aim to provide timely relief to people in distress. “The helicopters are being flown braving extremely challenging weather conditions prevailing in the area marked by low clouds, poor visibility and rains. More aircrafts are likely to be flown in from IAF bases in Rajasthan whenever the weather permits,” the Defence PRO said in a release.

Army rescues 1,925

Stepping up rescue and relief efforts with two additional columns, Indian Army personnel have rescued 1,925 people from north Gujarat. The Golden Katar division had despatched two additional columns to bolster the ongoing operations, taking the number of Army columns to five. Over 600 people were rescued on Wednesday.

At your service

Eighteen NDRF teams, 11 SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue work in flood-affected north Gujarat. NDRF rescued 346 people, while the Air Force airlifted 357 people in the last 24 hours. Twelve NDRF teams are being airlifted and rushed to flood-hit areas of Gujarat, a senior official said on Wednesday. While four teams will be airlifted tonight, the rest will be sent by road and through choppers on Thursday. Each NDRF team includes 45 personnel.