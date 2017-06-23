HC raps GPSC over its English literature question paper

GPSC has to file a reply within two weeks and the matter is kept for hearing on July 6.

The high court on Thursday questioned the Gujarat Public Service Commission’s English Literature question paper as they had provided only topics and authors or book titles were not provided to candidates.

GPSC has to file a reply within two weeks and the matter is kept for hearing on July 6. Single bench judge SG Shah is hearing petitions filed by 16 aspiring candidates led by Tarang Andharia. The petitioners’ contention is they were asked questions that were not in the syllabus.

Works of Jhumpa Lahiri and Mahesh Dattani were in the syllabus. However, questions were asked from works of Girish Karnad and EM Foster. Similarly, GPSC had given seven topics like Shakespearean tragedy of King Lear, but questions were from Macbeth. Theother topics were Metaphysical poetry, Classicism, Neo-ouclassicism, Romantic Revival, Anti-Sentimental Comedy and Victorian Moral Conflict.

In reply to the court’s query, GPSC said if students had searched for authors of the said topics on the Net, they would have found renowned authors on the topics and their works. The court shot back saying, “Do you expect students to trust a search engine that is not authentic. Is it not an error on the part of the GPSC that it kept the syllabus infinite?”

The court observed, “How can you have common exam papers for officers of different levels. You held common exams for posts of deputy superintendent, registrar of cooperatives and mamlatdar. All posts require different knowledge and skill sets. Just because UPSC conducts exams in such a style you cannot do the same.”