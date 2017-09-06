HC asks Teesta to cooperate with police

The complaint was lodged by city-based resident, Raju Patel, who alleged that her tweet hurt sentiments of a certain religion

The Gujarat High Court has asked activist, Teesta Setalvad, to cooperate in an ongoing investigation that is being carried out by the Ghatlodia police station. In 2015, the activist had shared an objectionable tweet which also hurt the sentiments of a group of people.

Justice AJ Desai is currently hearing a quashing petition moved by activist Teesta Setalvad.

The complaint was lodged by city-based resident, Raju Patel, who alleged that her tweet hurt sentiments of a certain religion. Setalvad's prayer before the court is that she never had any intention to hurt the sentiments of any member, of any religion. She has pleaded to the court to quash the FIR lodged against her.

On Tuesday, the court orally observed that she should have avoided retweeting such tweets with photos of god or goddesses. The court also hoped that she will cooperate in the investigation carried out by the city police.

In her defence, Setalvad said that her only intention was to share information about ISIS, a terrorist group, and also stated the same in her retweet. Setalvad is facing charges of creating enmity among a community due to her tweet.

THE CASE