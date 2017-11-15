Hardik Patel video part of political conspiracy, say kin

His relatives targeted the ruling BJP for masterminding the plan but said it won’t deter Hardik from pursuing his agitation to press for quota for Patidar community in Gujarat

Barely 24 hours after a sex video allegedly showing the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel went viral, his relatives and the residents of Zalawadi Society at the outskirt of the Viramgam city were visibly annoyed. They were coming out in large numbers to extend their support and express confidence in Hardik’s leadership.

Hardik has a bungalow in the same society. His relatives, who also stay there, targeted the ruling BJP for masterminding the plan but said it won’t deter Hardik from pursuing his agitation to press for quota for Patidar community in Gujarat.

Incidentally, his relatives and society members were unanimous on one thing that if BJP had to really take on Hardik, it should fight it on the political front and not stoop to the personal level. Hardik’s bungalow wore a deserted look as he and his parents are in Ahmedabad.

Hardik, who is currently in talks with Congress for a pre-poll alliance, in a bid to jointly take on BJP in the upcoming assembly election, has claimed that it was an expected ploy to defame him though it heated up the political climate in Gujarat. The video shows a Hardik Patel-lookalike, with an unidentified woman, fully clothed and with her back to the camera, and then the room becomes dark.

Ambalal Patel, Hardik’s grandfather, who stays just opposite his bungalow, told DNA, “It is really painful to see how our grandson is being targeted, especially by BJP. It is none of BJP’s business to peep into Hardik’s personal life. Time and again Hardik has announced that he does not fear about any penal action as he is fighting for a cause and he will continue to pursue his goal.’’ He admitted that quota for Patidar community is definitely one of the major poll planks and BJP seems to be worried about its prospects.

Latitaben Patel, who had just finished watching TV news, was proud of her grandson for single-handedly taking on the mighty BJP. ‘’Such tactics won’t in any way hamper Hardik’s movement but it will instead become stronger,’’ she notes. Raunak, a fifth standard student from the same society, said, “Hardik bhai is our role model and I wish him a success.’’ However, a trip to the Viramgam market fetched mixed reactions about Hardik’s role in puncturing BJP’s prospects in the ensuing poll. Defeating BJP, Congress won the Viramgam seat in 2012 election. It is a part of the Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Now, both are in a bitter fight claiming their victory. The offices of BJP and Congress were closed for lunch, while the campaigning has yet to gather mileage. Rajeshbhai Thakkar, a trader engaged in cattle food, downplays Hardik’s agitation and claims that it will have a little impact on BJP’s winning prospects. ‘’Hardik is cashing in on support from some disgruntled members of the Patel community and also banking on support from Congress and other opposition parties who have no standing in Gujarat.