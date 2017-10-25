Hardik Patel making 'acidic' statements in election rallies

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has become more aggressive against BJP ruled Gujarat government after his secret meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad on Monday. Hardik held rallies in Mandal town of Ahmedabad district on Monday night and Kalavad in Jamnagar on Tuesday. He made acidic statements against BJP leaders inciting his community. Hardik did not keep his language in control and abused BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering at Mandal, Hardik said, "These BJP people are bastards and we do not want them in any case now. Let us take the resolution that we would remove them from power in upcoming elections. These are the people who have killed 14 youths of our community. On their behest, police constables pissed in houses of our community in front of our daughters and mothers. Do we need this type of people in power again? No. If we do not want to tolerate this nonsense anymore, we all need to be united."

"You can see that BJP has always tried to create divide in our community. They are trying to create a split among Patel community members. We need to always remember that we all are brothers and will not let BJP to do that. They are making false allegations on me that I am Congress agent but I do not wish to contest polls nor I wish to hold any position. My aim is to work for community and its pride. I want to see that youth in Patel community does not remain unemployeed," added Patel.

Meanhwile it is learnt that Hardik Patel had closed door meeting with Rahul Gandhi. A leader of PAAS on condition of anonymity said, "Hardik and Rahul Gandhi had met at Hotel Taj. It was just a formal meeting and we hope that another round of meeting also would take place in future."

