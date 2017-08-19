H1N1 claims 12 more lives in Gujarat

With this, the death toll from swine flu has gone up to 242 this year

Swine flu claimed 12 more lives in the state on Friday, even as authorities confirmed 228 new cases. As per the state government data, of the 12 deaths, four each were reported in Ahmedabad city and Vadodara, while one each was reported in Ahmedabad district, Mehsana, Gandhinagar and Patan.

With this, the death toll from swine flu has gone up to 242 this year. According to officials, of the total 2,500 cases recorded since January 1 this year, almost 80 per cent have been reported in August alone. Ahmedabad city remains the worst-hit. On Friday, the city recorded 111 new cases.

Vadodara city reported 40 new cases on Friday, followed by Surat city (7), Kutch (6), Bhavnagar (6), Anand (6), Rajkot (5), Gandhinagar (5), and Panchmahals (4). Fresh cases were also reported in Bharuch, Mehsana, Jamnagar, Amreli, Kheda, Valsad, Botad, and other districts, said officials.

Government data revealed that since January 1, a total of 959 swine flu patients have been cured, while 1,299 people are undergoing treatment.