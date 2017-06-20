GUJCOMASOL polls: BJP wins 28 of 31 seats

The 47-year reign of Congress at Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (GUJCOMASOL) came to an end with BJP candidates winning seven of the eight seats for board of directors which went to polls on Monday.

Of the total 31 seats, BJP won 28 seats and Congress bagged three seats.

Sources said 98% voting was witnessed and the polls mostly remained peaceful except a case of verbal altercation between BJP and Congress candidates during counting in Surendranagar. However, police acted swiftly and restored peace.

BJP members would take charge of GUJCOMASOL in July. The new board of directors will meet in the first week of July in presence of collector or his representative and elect the chairman and vice-chairman.

It is to be noted that out of the total 34 seats, candidates were nominated on three seats by Gujarat state cooperative society, national cooperative development corporation and registrar cooperative society. Elections were to be held for rest 31 seats but 23 of them remain uncontested. Out of these uncontested seats, two are with Congress.

While Congress’s Dhiru Chavda won Kheda seat by defeating BJP’s Mahesh Patel, BJP’s Mahesh Patel won by the largest margin of 56 votes in Sabarkantha. In Junagadh, it was a neck to neck battle with BJP’s Vaju Bhamja defeating Congress’s Viraji Jelu by a margin of one vote.