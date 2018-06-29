Gujarat: Three more held for lynching woman beggar

The Vadaj police arrested three more people in connection to the lynching of a woman beggar, taking the number of arrests to four.

Vadaj police arrested Dahya Parmar, Bharat Govind and one Sunil, who was allegedly involved in the lynching of Shantidevi Nath at Vadaj on Tuesday evening. The accused are residents of nearby localities. Police had made the first arrest in the lynching case by arresting rickshaw driver Kirti Makwana on Wednesday.

"We have arrested four accused so far. Names of 10-12 other accused have come up and are being verified," Vadaj PI Jignesh Rathwa said.

The four arrested persons were a part of the mob that had attacked Shantidevi and three other women suspecting them to be child-lifters. The mob was allegedly misled by rumours on social media that such a gang was active. Following the incident, home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja addressed a press conference yesterday, to refute the rumours and urging people not to panic.

The incident took place five days after two men, who were also beggars, were thrashed by a mob in Devbhumi Dwarka on the suspicion of being child-lifters.