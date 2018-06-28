Gujarat: This city school has ‘spies’ who prevent wastage of water

This city school came up with the most innovative way to curb water wastage. It appointed 'water spies' to watch out for leaking taps and keep an eye on those who waste water. The aim of this initiative is to ultimately instill a culture of water conservation among the school students.

The concept gained prominence after some teachers of St Kabir School attended a training programme for the same at the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) in the city.

"The initiative began four years ago when we asked Class 7 students to follow it. We asked them to identify leaking taps in the school. The students found that some taps in the washroom and two water coolers were leaking. They then placed a bottle under the leaking tap and measured the time by which it would be filled," said Sheetal Parmar, a teacher, who undertook the training and then got children initiated into the activity.

"The students soon found out that through leaking taps and water coolers the school had been losing around 3 litres of water per minute. Suddenly, the enormity of a precious resource being wasted hit them hard," said Parmar.

"The students then took it upon themselves to request the management to ensure that the leaking taps were fixed. Since then we have had what we fondly call 'water spies', most of whom are select students of Class 7," said Parmar.

Since then, these students have been trying to put an end to wastage of water, and even nabbing fellow students who leave taps open.

Kriti Giri, a Class 10 student, who is a part of the team, said the amount of water being wasted came as a shock. "We realised if just three leaking taps could lead to so much wastage, gallons of water may be going waste as such through leakages awaiting a repair," said Giri.

Giri said they also carried out a survey about rainwater harvesting in the school and realised that over 70 per cent people had no clue about it and its usefulness.

"Not just that, it was brought to our notice that many students often drained out the water from their bottles. So, school authorities collectively decided to ask such students to throw out the extra water into a flower pot or a bin kept near the cooler. "The water is then used for cleaning purpose," said Parmar.

The water activities get actively discussed in the school assembly too.

RECYCLE & REUSE