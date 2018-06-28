Gujarat’s Rs 300-crore bailout package for skimmed milk powder exports

The Gujarat government has declared a bailout package of Rs 300 crore for Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that sells its milk and milk-based products across the world. The government has approved GCMMF’s formula to give subsidy against export of skimmed milk powder in the international market, to save the body from sustaining a huge loss of Rs 2,500 crore. Deputy CM Nitin Patel made this announcement on Wednesday from Gandhinagar in the presence of representatives of GCMMF.

Announcing the bailout package, Patel said, “Gujarat government will pay subsidy of Rs 50 per kg against the export of milk powder. We have approved total of Rs 300-crore subsidy, which will suffice the export of 60,000 metric tonne (MT) powder, out of total 1.10 lakh MT, which is lying in the godowns of GCMMF. This will release the funds of federation that is blocked due to no export of powder. This situation arose after prices of skimmed milk powder in the international market went down, much below the production cost.”

“GCMMF made representations and expressed that if the blocked funds are not released in time, it will affect the price of milk to be paid to 36 lakh cattle rearing people in the state, who are members of the Federation. We decided to give subsidy to GCMMF so that the farmers and people engaged in cattle rearing do not suffer and get sufficient prices of milk,” Patel said.

The production cost of skimmed milk powder to GCMMF is Rs 235 per kg, and that is produced by processing of 10 litre milk, while prices of powder in global markets is Rs 135, thus it is a loss of Rs 100 per kg. Even after getting government subsidy, the Federation may have to incur a loss of Rs 500 crore.

Managing director in GCMMF, RS Sodhi, said: “We don’t want to pass on the burden to milk producers.. Cattle rearing people in Gujarat get Rs 8-10 more per liter on milk sell as compared to those from Maharashtra, Punjab and UP.”

TO THE RESCUE