Gujarat remains peaceful after Asaram verdict

Asaram verdict

Updated: Apr 26, 2018, 05:45 AM IST

No violence or untoward incident was reported in Gujarat in the wake of the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram by a Jodhpur court on Wednesday. The Gujarat police beefed up security outside two Asaram's ashrams in Ahmedabad and Surat.

KLN Rao, special commissioner of Ahmedabad Police said that cops were deployed outside the ashram to control any kind of situation. "Fortunately, it was calm and peaceful throughout the day," he said.

