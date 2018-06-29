Gujarat religious leaders want more connectivity with Pakistan

Even religious leaders seek better connectivity with Pakistan, said leaders who are on an India-Pakistan Peace and Brotherhood March led by Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey. The march was recently visited a number of Hindu leaders including Devdarbar Jagir Math at Tharad in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat.

The mahant said he has followers in Sindh but have not been able to visit him as bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

Pandey said the visit has changed the narrative as he found that people in both countries want friendly relations. Such leaders can throw their clout in improving the ties and connectivity between the two nations. "Baldevnathji, Sadarambapu and other religious leaders can play a critical role in track-2 diplomacy. Baldevnathji denied forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan and even Hindu leaders are respected by local Pakistanis," said Pandey, who visited Pakistan several times.

"In our discussion, Mahant Baldevnathji appreciated our initiative to begin a road connectivity between Gujarat and Sindh, either through Kutch or Banaskantha. If this happens, it would be convenient for his followers to visit the math, he felt," Kauserali Sayeed, one of the co-organizers of Yatra, said.

The mahant said he visited Pakistan last year to organize satsang and is now constructing a temple and a hospital.

"He told us that a majority of people on both the sides of the border want friendly relations but there are fringe elements who are causing trouble," said Sayeed.

The yatra is expected to reach Nada Bet in Banaskantha on Pakistan border on June 30.

FRIENDLY GESTURE

