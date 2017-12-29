Gujarat Literature Festival spreads wings beyond city

The fifth edition of the Gujarat Literature Festival (GLF) has a series of firsts to offer this time around. The festival that was originally conceived to increase interest in Gujarati literature, has over the years expanded to include workshops and seminars that has literary works and authors from several languages.

This time the festival will also be held in Vadodara, albeit on different dates. In Ahmedabad, the festival will see workshops begin on January 3, while the formal inauguration will happen take place on January 4. It ends on January7.

Festival producer Samkit Shah said the festival will now move to more cities of Gujarat with Vadodara hosting one from February 2 to 4. "In Vadodara, the festival is being supported by Alembic Pharmaceuticals. The session there will be different than what we have here although the format will be the same," said Shah.

The festival will also have Children's Literature Festival as a subtext of the festival apart from a session on heritage as well as exhibitions around the theme of heritage. A GLF awards will also be given to deserving authors across various fields including movies.

The festival has also expanded to different venues within Ahmedabad. This year it will also be hosted at the GU campus apart from Kanorai Art Gallery.

The most interesting aspect of the festival however is the Ink Tank a platform that will bring together budding authors and publishers. "It is on the lines of the Shark Tank. The festival will provide a platform for book publishers and young authors who can pitch their books and if found good will get on the spot backing for publishing," said festival director Shyam Parekh. He said this will inspire and bring in new breed of writers who sometimes despite their talent fail to get the backing of publishers.

The festival will aso for the first time recognise the works of various authors across platforms including theatre, film and music by constituting the GLF awards. In all 16 awards will be given.

Apart from big names in the field of Gujarati literature, the festival will also see big names from Hindi, Korean and Japanese literature gracing the occasion.

The festival will also see five different plays being staged apart from offering a variety of workshop ranging from television writing to storytelling.