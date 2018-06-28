Gujarat: Heavy rain damages a bridge in Bhiloda

After months of scorching heat, a spell of showers came as a respite to the citizens of the state. Some pockets have also reported torrential rains, causing damage to property. On Wednesday, the overbridge on Budheli River was damaged after the Bhiloda pocket received 3-inch rainfall in one hour. Budheli River had swelled so much that the local administration had to close the road for commutation.

Aravalli district also reported heavy rainfall and witnessed a flood-like situation. Rainwater had also seeped into many houses. In Torda village of Bhiloda, the fields had up to five feet waterlogging; farmers are afraid this may ruin their produce. Shamlaji-Bhiloda Highway was closed for some time due to excess water on the road.

Hathmati River received excess upstream flow, and now the current is too strong. Few areas of south Gujarat region and isolated places of north Gujarat region, Saurashtra, and Kutch also received rainfall.

In some parts of the state, the intensity of the rains increased after Monday.

Forecast

An upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over west of Madhya Pradesh, adjoining southeast Rajasthan. Another upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over south Gujarat region and another over Kutch and adjoining south Pakistan region.

Ahmedabad will have to wait for the weekend to receive a good amount of rainfall. There is a possibility of cloudy weather on Thursday, with some pockets receiving a light drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature may be around 26 degrees Celsius.