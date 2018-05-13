Gujarat government will stop selling kerosene through Public Distribution System by year-end

The Gujarat government will gradually stop selling kerosene at subsidised rates through the public distribution system (PDS) by the end of this year. In Gujarat, families with above the poverty line (APL) ration card receive kerosene from fair price shops, but now they will have to switch over to LPG or PNG for cooking. On May 10, the state government's food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department issued a resolution accordingly.

The government resolution (GR) mentioned that APL ration card holders residing in eight municipal corporations would have to get gas connection at their own expense by August 31, whereas those residing in other areas would have to get gas connection by November 30.

Accordingly, as per the GR, APL ration card holders in the eight cities would not get kerosene at subsidised rates from fair price shops September 1, and those living elsewhere would not get kerosene (from fair price shops) from December 1.

The GR also mentioned that the fuel controller officer in Ahmedabad and other district civil supplies officers will have to send notices to all the beneficiaries at their residential addresses by May end, informing about the decision. The officials will also have to instruct the beneficiaries that they will have to make arrangements to get gas connection on time.

The resolution reads as: "As many as 12.60 lakh gas connections have been given to beneficiaries under the Pradhanmantri Ujjvala Yojana. Now, all the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families having ration cards shall get gas connection at subsidised rates under the state government's LPG-LNG scheme. The use of kerosene has been decreasing in the state gradually and the government aims to make clean fuel available to citizens through LPG and PNG connections. Citizens should decrease their use of kerosene further more and all the APL ration card holders will have to voluntarily switch over to use LPG or PNG from kerosene for cooking purpose."

The Gujarat government launched the LPG and PNG connection subsidy scheme for AAY and BPL families of the state on Gujarat Foundation Day on May 1 this year. Under the scheme, the Gujarat government will pay a one-time subsidy of Rs 1,600 to each beneficiary family for deposits payable for LPG and PNG gas connections.