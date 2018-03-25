Gujarat government will make Gujarat TB free by 2025: Dy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat government has resolved to make the state free from the disease of Tuberculosis by 2025. There are around 1.80 lakh patients in the state, out of which 1.46 lakh patients have been registered on government record.

The deputy chief minister and health minister in Gujarat government, Nitin Patel, made this announcement on Saturday. As many as 4,587 TB patients die every year in Gujarat, as per the records of government.

The government celebrated the World TB Day in Gandhinagar on behalf of the state government. The deputy CM said, "There are around 1.46 lakh registered TB patients in state and total number of patients possible in state is 1.80 lakh. But we are committed to make Gujarat free from this disease and we are confident that we would be able to achieve this by the year 2025."

"We invite everyone in society to achieve this target, may it be health workers, Asha workers, social workers and NGOs working in health sector and other volunteers who wish to join in the mission of state government to sensitise people about this disease and guide them for proper treatment that is available free at the government hospital. In fact, the central government also give Rs. 500 as a monthly allowance to the patients," added the Dy CM.

Additional chief secretary in Gujarat government Punamchand Parmar said, "We have achieved success in 89% cases. We will decide the achievement targets for the health workers working at PHC, CHC and villages."