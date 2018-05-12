Gujarat government to launch drive to clean drainage network across state

Gujarat government has decided to initiate the drive of clear sewerage across the state along with the water conservation drive going on these days. This will be a fifteen days long drive across the state and government and different agencies would sensitise the citizens through various media on keeping the sewerage clean or make it clear. The civic authorities also will have to be prepared for the drive and will have to clear the sewerage including storm water drainage system too.

The urban development department of state government issued the circular on Friday for the programme of the drive that starts from May 20. As per this programme, the civic authorities will have to run the activity to make the sewerage clean and also to propagate the message among citizens to make the conservative use of water and not to flow the domestic waste in drainage.

The state government has also instructed the civic bodies that the school and college students should be made volunteer for the drive for running the campaign. The civic bodies will have to give t-shirts and caps designed for the drive and certificates to the participant students. The government will provide the funds to the civic bodies for this drive.

The civic bodies will arrange entertainment programmes like music concerts, drammas and other state performance to gather the crowd and they will propagate the message of water conservation drive. The civic bodies will also run social media campaign and prepare short advertisements to run in cinemas. The government will give Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh to the civic bodies for the civic bodies.

Senior official in the government said, "This drive has been decided to run as the chocked sewerage or drainage creates huge problems of waterlogging during monsoon. This drive will start before the monsoon and the local government bodies also execute on pre-monsoon plan to prevent this situation. But it is also needed that people also participate in the same and they should be sensitised to take precautionary steps."

STRAIGHT DRIVE

