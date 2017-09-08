Gujarat first state to get full CCTV cover

7,463 cameras to be installed in 34 cities and six religious centres under the Rs 245 crore, Safe & Secure Gujarat, project

With the aim of curbing crimes through surveillance and better system of traffic management, the state government has finalised a plan to bring all cities and major religious destinations in the state under extensive CCTV coverage.

Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that 34 cities and six religious destinations in the state will be equipped with CCTV network.

"Good work is being done under the Smart City project in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar. The Gujarat government is taking this one step ahead to bring the remaining parts of the state under CCTV coverage with the installation of 7,463 CCTV cameras under the Safe & Secure Gujarat project," Jadeja said.

Jadeja said a Letter of Intent had been issued on September 5 to execute the Safe & Secure Gujarat project at a cost of Rs 245 crore, and the work would be completed in a time bound manner in the near future. "While CCTV coverage in other states is limited to major cities, Gujarat will be the first to cover the whole state," he claimed.

"One of the reasons for installing cameras is surveillance and traffic management. At important places, there will one camera in each lane, which will help zero in on traffic violators. In the long run, this will lead to better traffic discipline, reduce accidents and make traffic management easier," the statement said. The minister said that the project would also help in curbing crimes by enabling better surveillance.

Under the project, city areas in Ambaji, Dakor, Dwarka, Palitana, Somnath and Pavagadh will also be brought under the CCTV coverage. Officials said that so far, the CCTV coverage was limited to temple premises and the surroundings, but now all entry and exit points of the cities and other areas would be covered.

"The project will allow for better monitoring of gatherings, especially during festivals," they said.

Under the project, control rooms will be set up at each of the district headquarters where the camera feed will be stored and analysed.

These control rooms will be connected with the main control room which will allow for better coordination between the state government and district authorities.

UNDER WATCHFUL EYES

According to an official statement, Of 7,463 cameras, 4,161 will be fixed

2005 will be Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras

125 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras

1,172 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras