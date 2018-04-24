Gujarat: Fainting, dehydration cases double in four years

With the mercury rising steeply this summer, doctors are advising caution against heat exhaustion and strokes. The number of cases reported by 108 Emergency services have almost doubled this April, especially those of fainting and dehydration, as compared to four years ago.

In April 2014, 108 Emergency services reported 175 cases of fainting, which has increased to 309 in 2018. With another week to go this month, this figure is likely to rise. Cases of dehydration have risen from 185 in April 2014 to 272 this year.

"The reason behind the rise in heat-related illnesses is the extreme heat conditions this year compared to previous years. There is little awareness among people regarding heat. People should not venture outdoors unless for an emergency during the noon hours," said Dr Jayraj Desai, Care Head at 108 GVK EMRI.

"If someone needs to go out in the heat, wear a cap or a hat or carry an umbrella to prevent direct sun exposure. People are advised to ingest more fluids such as water, chhas and lemon juice. Call 108 in case of an emergency. To provide relief for affected people, move them to shaded areas and sprinkle water on them," added Dr Desai.

Senior family physician Dr Pravin Garg said, "Prolonged sun exposure results in dehydration owing to loss of electrolytes such as sodium and potassium. During summer, people are advised double their fluid intake."

According to health officials at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), people have become more aware about heat and are hence seeking treatment quickly. "Such rise in numbers may be because of the awareness among people regarding immediate medical treatment. After the introduction of Heat Action Plan by civic body, the mortality rate has decreased noticeably."

TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT: