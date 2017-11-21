Gujarat elections 2017: Unrest continues in BJP, Cong over ticket distribution

Some leaders have even gone to the extent of threatening to spoil the chances of the party, if the candidate is not replaced

Upset over not getting seats to contest in the Assembly elections, disgruntled leaders and their supporters continued to vent their ire at the party leadership on Monday. Some leaders have even gone to the extent of threatening to spoil the chances of the party, if the candidate is not replaced.

According to Congress sources, some of the local Muslim councillors of Ahmedabad are flying to Delhi on Tuesday to urge the higher authorities that they don't want a leader from Chhipa community. Sabir Kablivala is a Chhipa and Jamalpur Khadia has around 65,000 Chhippa voters.

Supporters of Iqbal Patel, Congress candidate from Surat West seat are opposing the announcement and claimed that minority cell has ignored their demands and sentiments. Patel was initially expected to get ticket from Limbayat. But the party has fielded Ravindra Patil, a party-hopper from BJP, from Limbayat. Local councilor Iqbal Belim is threatening to resign over the party move. He also alleges that Congress has offered mere lollipops to Muslims.

BJP is facing disquiet in Danta constituency from its tribal supporters, who have openly opposed selection of Malji Kodarvi. Laghu Pargi, a senior leader from Danta, has cautioned that BJP should be prepared to face adverse effects if it goes ahead with the selection. Along with him, tribal from 15 villages have also shown their opposition over the candidate selection.

BJP workers from Halvad, Radhanpur, Prantij, Dashada, Gandhinagar South held protests at Shree Kamlam on the second day on Monday. The party supporters are demanding a change of candidate from Prantij- Talod constituency. BJP has announced candidature of Gajendra Parmar, while supporters are demanding that the seat be allotted to Jjitendrasinh Rathod.

