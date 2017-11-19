Gujarat elections 2017: ‘Man-to-man marking’ campaign by RSS, VHP

The Hindutva organsiations have launched a campaign of ‘man-to-man marking’ as part of mass contact strategy to rally voters in Gujarat

As the Gujarat elections approach, all quarters of the right-wing have swung into action to deliver the state to the BJP, including the RSS and the VHP.

According to sources, the Hindutva organsiations have launched a campaign of ‘man-to-man marking’ as part of mass contact strategy to rally voters in Gujarat.

VHP’s Gujarat chapter’s general secretary Ranchhod Bharwad told DNA that functionaries were constantly touring the state and holding ‘pravas’ in different regions of the poll-bound state to establish direct contact with people.

A door-to-door campaign, according to VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain, had been launched in the state.

“Our goal is to deliver the state to the nationalist forces and that we shall do. We are contacting people not via big rallies but through direct door-to-door contact to establish a personal connect,” Jain told DNA.

The organisations are also engaged in reaching out to the youths through their already running programmes or ‘prakalps’ and have made it a point to make sure that the youth come out to vote and “honour democracy”.