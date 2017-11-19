Gujarat Election 2017: It’s weddings vs polls in Jamnagar district

The Assembly polls have landed these families in a soup as the venues they had booked two to three months ago for events like weddings have been requisitioned

At least 1,500 families in Jamnagar got letters from the local administration in the last two days. The Assembly polls have landed these families in a soup as the venues they had booked two to three months ago for events like weddings have been requisitioned.

District administration and police have written to them saying they should make alternative arrangements for the events.

The heads of families are now approaching the authorities or local political leaders to change their decision.

Indravijay Jadeja, a groom who approached Congress leader Vikram Madam on Saturday, said, “We have distributed invitation cards and now the administration has sent us the letter. We are under pressure.” A senior officer in the local administration said, “We can understand sentiments of people, but we do not have options.”