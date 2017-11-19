Dissatisfied with ticket distribution, Gujarat BJP leaders openly hostile against high command

IK Jadeja had demanded a ticket from Wadhwan from the high command, but that was not entertained

Gujarat BJP leaders who are dissatisfied with the ticket distribution are openly coming out and showing their displeasure or hostility against the party high command.

BJP vice-president in the state unit and former cabinet minister, IK Jadeja, and his supporters reached the Gujarat BJP headquarters Shri Kamalam on Saturday afternoon after he failed to secure a berth for the poll from Wadhwan seat in Surendranagar district.

Jadeja is one of the strong supporters of former CM and senior BJP leader, Anandiben Patel. Jadeja had demanded a ticket from Wadhwan from the high command, but that was not entertained.

Around 300 supporters of Jadeja from Surendranagar district, particularly from Rajput community, gathered at his home in Gandhinagar and put another demand for Jadeja from Dhrangadhra seat, which is his hometown and conventional seat. He had contested from here in 1990, 1995, 1998, 2002 and 2007. Barring 1990, Jadeja won all the polls and was made the minister in Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi-led state governments.

Jadeja, however, said, “We have come here because my supporters’ sentiments are with me. I am an active member of BJP for long and will be in BJP only. My supporters believe I must be given a ticket to contest polls this time.”

A senior leader from the party said on condition of anonymity, “Jadeja wanted to pressurise the party and indirectly convey his message to national president Amit Shah. Jadeja has never been on good terms with CM Vijay Rupani.”