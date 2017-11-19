Gujarat Election 2017: BJP, Cong go all out to lure diamond industry in Amreli

The owners and workers at these factories view the Modi government’s demonetization, popularly known here as nota bandi (note ban) and the launch of GST responsible for making their life miserable

A large number of diamond polishing units in Amreli city and various parts of the industrially backward district wore a deserted look. Most of these units have been closed down, jobs of workers have been cut while few are adjusting to the new era of less cash transactions.

The owners and workers at these factories view the Modi government’s demonetization, popularly known here as nota bandi (note ban) and the launch of GST responsible for making their life miserable. In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly election, they press for a change to stay afloat amid slowdown in the economy.

Traditionally, those associated with the diamond polishing business have been supporting BJP in Gujarat but the party is now striving to keep its vote bank intact. On its part, Congress is going all out to lure the diamond polishing industry players with a promise to provide much needed relief in GST and streamline businesses post note ban.

Lalit Thummar, president of Diamond Traders Federation, says Amreli district informs that it is a leading diamond polishing centre after Surat at the all India level. ‘’The business was entirely based on cash. However, demonetization and GST have crippled the business due to restrictions imposed thereafter, especially on transactions involving cash,’’ he said.

Another trader Adarshbhai says,’’ We are sick of announcements by BJP. We want our business to survive.’’

BJP’s Amreli district unit president Hirenbhai Hirpara says the government at the Centre and state are alive to the issues faced by the industry. However, Congress party’s former MP Virjibhai Thummar says there is tremendous anger against BJP and they see Congress as a credible alternative. ‘’I can see they want change and change for better. Congress will take them into confidence and do everything to change situation,’’ he adds.