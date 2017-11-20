Gujarat Dalits form federation, draft manifesto to press for demands

The main highlight of the manifesto is a demand for separate settlement. "It is sad that even after 70 years of independence, most Dalits are deprived of their basic right

Representatives of around 22 organisations working for Dalit welfare from across the state gathered in city on Sunday and formed a federation besides drafting their own manifesto.

The Gujarat Scheduled Caste Federation (GSCF) has decided on its executive committee members and it will launch the manifesto officially next week. Five persons from different regions of the state will be a part of the panel.

The main highlight of the manifesto is a demand for separate settlement. "It is sad that even after 70 years of independence, most Dalits are deprived of their basic right. We are still considered untouchable. The government should be ashamed that we still have to fight for survival and equal opportunity," said Jayesh Solanki, member of GSCF and organiser of the event.

Elaborating on demands, Romel Sutariya, member of GSCF, said, "We want free education from KG to PhD and financial assistance to study abroad, equal employment opportunities in private sector and equal representation in democratic process. Our other demand is that accused in atrocity cases should be given life imprisonment. In cases, where the probing members are found to have adopted a lax attitude, strict action should be taken against them."

Solanki added, "Now, several communities are talking about reservation. Despite having reservation, there is hardly any upliftment of Dalit community. Many activists and organisations are working towards our rights. The manifesto was framed after discussion with the community members."

The newly formed Dalit federation is yet to decide on how to approach political parties with the manifesto. It is also wants that victims of Thangadh and Una tragedy should contest the polls.

