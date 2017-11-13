Gujarat BJP blitz to counter Congress; Modi rallies, 200 Dalit leaders will take on opponents

The BJP has called more than 200 backward caste and Dalit leaders from across states to further boost its election campaign in Gujarat and counter the Congress that has roped in the trinity of Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani. The battery of leaders has been asked to fan out to their respective communities and explain how Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh are diametrically opposite to each other in terms of their castes but have come to the Congress fold for personal gains.

The BJP will also unleash Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies during the final phase of campaign in the state that will see two-phase polling on December 9 and 14. The number of rallies will be less than the projected 50, but each would be very intense, captivating and overpowering, top BJP sources said. PM Modi has already made multiple visits to his home state in recent months to make scathing attacks on the Congress.

A senior central BJP leader involved in Gujarat's campaign said, PM Modi's rallies are being planned in each region after the finalisation of candidates. They will be held after the final date of withdrawal of candidature on November 24 for the first phase of polling in Gujarat, and in the first week of December in the state's northern and central regions. Results will be declared on December 18.

Stakes are high in Gujarat where PM returned from Delhi in 2001 to become Chief Minister, a post he held till he swept the general elections in 2014. The BJP has a tough task of finalising tickets being done personally by party chief Amit Shah and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. A draft list of probable candidates with their strong and weak points will be sent to the BJP parliamentary board where it will be personally vetted and finalised by PM Modi.

A core team led by Yadav and under the guidance of Shah will then plan in detail the weak pockets where PM Modi's emotive appeal in the last days will be used to alter the balance. Both venues and issues are being planned.

The 200-odd leaders have been called are from as far as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and told to carry out door-to-door campaigns and address people wherever necessary. "The public now understands how the limit of reservation cannot be increased and how the provision of 10% reservation for EBCs (economically backward communities) was stopped by Congress," said BJP Gujarat spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Though Dalit population in Gujarat is only 6 or 7%, the BJP does not want to leave anything to chance because the only prominent Dalit face it has there is Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Atmaram Parmar. The party called Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to Gujarat on Saturday.

Paswan addressed a press conference crediting Modi for giving the rightful place to the tallest Dalit leader Baba Sahab Ambedkar and also got engaged in a door-to-door campaign to woo voters. The BJP has decided to engage Paswan more actively in Gujarat's campaign, especially in areas that are Dalit dominated.

