Gujarat BJP bids farewell to Anandiben Patel

Former chief minister Anandiben Patel was bid farewell by the Gujarat BJP on Saturday, following her appointment as Madhya Pradesh Governor by the President on Friday.

The farewell and felicitation ceremony was held at the party headquarters in Shri Kamalam.

Patel recollected memories as a worker and leader in the BJP and narrated anecdotes since she joined the party in 1987.

"I was an ordinary teacher and was made the Mahila Morcha president of the state. The party gave me a ticket to contest assembly polls, made me the minister and the chief minister of the state. This is the party which has given me great importance, and this is the greatness of BJP. I would always be grateful to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for the trust they placed in me," she said.

Patel advised party workers and leaders not to take shortcuts for individual benefits or compromise their loyalty. She said that no one in the party should try to victimise colleagues for personal gain.

"Many party leaders who were very senior to me left the BJP and went to the Congress party to gain something, but they received nothing because they deviated from the path. Changing loyalty can spoil your future. We are not here to victimise others for our personal gain. We should work to make this party stronger day by day."

She addressed mediapersons earlier in the day, saying: "One needs to perform all duties while remaining neutral and unbiased."

Patel is going to hold office as Madhya Pradesh governor on January 23.