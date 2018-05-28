Gujarat: Bizman shot at by juice seller, cops suspect contract killing

A complaint was lodged with the Isanpur police station on Sunday after a businessman was shot at by a juice seller. The business sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, one Suresh Prajapati, a resident of Isanpur, who runs a fabrication shop in Vishalnagar was shot at on the back by accused, identified as Kalu Pandit, at around 12 pm. The accused works at a sugarcane juice centre, opposite to Prajapati's shop.

The accused used an air gun to shoot Prajapati, and fled the spot immediately. Police rushed to the spot as they heard the sound of the gun. Prajapati was found lying in a pool of blood. The 108 emergency was called for help and Prajapati was taken to LG hospital.

Senior police officials said Prajapati had no dispute with Pandit, and probably didn't even know the accused. Pandit had recently started working at the Juice centre and was a native of Uttar Pradesh. Officials suspect that it can be a case of contract killing and have lodged a case against Pandit and started a search for him.

