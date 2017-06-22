Guinness takes 2 hrs to announce world records

Nearly three lakh people, led by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, turned up at GMDC ground on the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday to perform asanas, in an attempt to set several world records.

However, it was not a very smooth sailing for the five-member team of the Guinness Book of World record to assimilate, understand and analyse the data due to various factors. Thus the announcement which was to be made right after the event, was delayed by two hours.

The Guinness team announced that 22 world records in various categories have been made at the event. It include longest yoga marathon, longest performance of Shirshasana, longest performance of Sheersh Padmasana, highest number of people performing Surya Namaskar below 18 years among others.

“Today is the most important day for me, as more than three lakh people performed yoga at one place to set a new world record. We have broken the previous world record, which was set in the presence of our PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 21, 2015, when 35,985 people did yoga at Rajpath, by a huge margin,” Ramdev told reporters after the event. Ramdev said the officials will declare the final figure of the participants after tabulating the data based on the bar code tag given to each person at the gates.

The glitches

Data calculation started after the event was over. Five officials from the Guinness Book of World Record team had to mark over three lakh people who had gathered for the event. The team supervised the event at all the five grounds connected to GMDC and even disqualified many who were not performing yoga in a correct manner.

The event that had started in the wee hours got over by 7.45 am and by the time the team reached the special lounge created for them at GMDC, it was 8.30. Amid drizzle, the data could not be passed on from a laptop to the concerned person. Thus it took a while for the staff and several volunteers in the lounge to assimilate the data from around 400 laptops in different bags. Dharti, an IT team member, said, “The data was massive which was supposed to be transferred during the event but that did not happen due to certain reasons. It all started after the volunteers from different venues arrived at GMDC and settled in the respective lounge.”

VVIPS at the event

BJP president Amit Shah, chief minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former CM Anandiben Patel, several other political leaders, IPS and IAS officers, high court judges and dignitaries were also present at the venue.

–With PTI inputs

MASSIVE TASK

Data was collected from over 40 gates with eight entries each.

The Guinness staff had to struggle in terms of coordination with the IT team of the Yoga event though it had conducted two meetings with them earlier to ensure that the process can be completed in a short time.