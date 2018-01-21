GST return deadline extended due to dysfunctional IT system

The central government on Saturday extended the deadline for filing GSTR-3B returns (for sales) for the month of December by two days to January 22, amid complaints that the GST network is mostly dysfunctional. Tax practitioners said that the network performed sub-optimally for almost 10 days during the month and many businessmen were unable to file their returns.

January 20 was the last day for filing GSTR-3B returns for December.

Axat Vyas, a tax practitioner based out of Jamnagar, told DNA that it was not just on that day, but also between January 9 and January 17 that the system was not functional or was working extremely slowly.

"This is the situation when 30-40 per cent of the businessmen are not even part of the system. What will happen when they are on board?" said Vyas. He lost 10 clients on Saturday. He said that he would be able to file the returns only if the system functions optimally.

Tax practitioners and businessmen also took to social media to complain, after which the government announced that the deadline extension.

"The deadline has been extended. But it is still not clear whether it is only for filing of returns or payment of tax as well," said Varis Isani, president of Gujarat Sales Tax Bar Association.