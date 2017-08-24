Govt to relocate flood-hit villagers

In the wake of the recent floods, Gujarat government has decided to rehabilitate villagers from low-lying areas of North Gujarat to upper level areas. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting of the state government held on Wednesday. CM gave the nod to make the budgetary provisions for the relocation or rehabilitation of the villages which were badly hit by the recent floods.

Deputy CM and finance minister Nitin Patel said, "This region was hit by floods in 2015 and 2017. Many villages near the downstream of Banas and Rupen rivers totally vanished and waters inundated these villages. The CM has given the nod for the survey of such villages for the viability of relocation or rehabilitation."

He informed, "The irrigation department has been assigned the responsibility of the survey. It will gather the opinion and consent of the villagers at first and then compile a report. After the report, the government will take decision on rehabilitation or relocation of villages and the revenue department will allot new land for such villages."

"The villages will be relocated at places which are at a higher altitude. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had suggested this task to a different department when he stayed in the affected area for five days during the flood," added the Dy CM.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mohansinh Rathawa criticised the action taken by the government in flood-affected regions. He slammed the government for insufficient action in these areas.

Rathawa said, "Earlier the government had announced to give cash assistance for land reclamation up to five hectares area per farmer but then it reduced it to two hectares in their notification. Ironically, the government has not turned back to these farmers after making the announcement."

Victims still await relief, says senior Cong leader

Congress MLAs will meet governor OP Kohli today and submit a memorandum to him about the huge losses in north Gujarat and other parts of the state due to floods. Leader of Opposition Mohansinh Rathwa said that the farmers in flood affected areas have suffered unimaginable losses to standing crop and their farms.

“The state government is expected to offer immediate help to the affected farmers, but nothing has been paid to the victims even after so many weeks,” Rathwa said, alleging that many of the victims have not received any compensation for damaged homes. The senior Congress leader alleged that many cattle rearers have been deprived of compensation for dead cattle as they were unable to produce postmortem reports.