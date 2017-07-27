Good Samaritans come to victims’ rescue

A number of social as well as other organisations have started sending food packets and other relief material for the thousands of people in flood- affected areas of north Gujarat.

Volunteers at The Brahma Kumaris, Gandhinagar, prepared thousands of food packets and sent the same to the flood-affected with aid from government agencies.

The Brahm Samaj distributed 5,000 water pouches and 1,500 food packets in villages around Himmatnagar. More than 1,500 food packets were also distributed in affected areas around Deesa.

Shree Samast Gujarat Brahm Samaj has dispatched more than 5,000 food packets for distribution in the flood-affected areas. Samaj president Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj said that they have also started a 24-hour helpline for flood victims.

Various other NGOs and religious institutes have also prepared around 5 lakh food packages and water pouches to be sent to people in the affected areas.