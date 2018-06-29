GCCI: Committees to be formed; Office Bearers selected today

The new body of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will be formed on Friday. These include three office bearers and a number of committees. Names of likely candidates are also doing rounds. The new team is expected to play a crucial role in upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Industrialist Ambar Patel is certain for the post of secretary – local, Nilesh Shukla has been finalized for secretary – outstation and Saurin Parikh for the post of treasurer, sources in the know of things said.

In addition to these, chairman and co-chair of dozen odd committees will also be appointed. The new team will be crucial as recently elected GCCI president Jaimin Vasa has chalked up ambitious plans to be carried out during the year. It must be noted that Vibrant Gujarat Summit is also scheduled in January next year and Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh had recently asked GCCI to coordinate to showcase the industrial might of Gujarat and ensure that the small businesses in the state get full benefit of the Summit by being able to interact with and gain business from visiting delegates.

All eyes are now on who is being appointed as chairman and co-chair of different committees, as traders are likely to be dissatisfied with the new body, which is dominated by industrialists, while there would be no representative of traders if the name mentioned above get the respective posts. The new president and vice-president are from manufacturing background, while the senior vice-president is from realty-chartered accountant background. Patel, Shukla and Parikh are also from an industrial background. The outgoing body had three persons three persons Jayendra Tanna, Anil Sanghvi and Pratap Chandan representing the trading community.