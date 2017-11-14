Former colleague challenges Hardik Patel to confess in 4 days

If he fails to do so, I will put other evidences against him and PAAS leaders involved in exploiting women of the Patel community, says Ashwin Sankdasariya

Former colleague of Hardik Patel and businessman from Delhi Ashwin Sankdasariya challenged Hardik Patel to confess to the sex tape or be prepared for more evidences against him. Sankdasariya addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday and threw an open challenge to the PAAS leader saying that he should prove him clean in four days.

Sankdasariya said, "Hardik does not have a clean character. I challenge him that he give proof that he was not in that video or confess in 96 hours. If he fails to do so, I will put other evidences against him and PAAS leaders involved in exploiting women of the Patel community."

"I have proof that Hardik brought some young woman conning her as his newly wed wife in New Delhi and demanded money from me for a honeymoon in Mussourie. I gave it to him. The lady then called me up after a few months and said that she did not marry Hardik, but he had exploited her. I have call details of Hardik Patel on this and documents on his stay in the hotel in Mussourie with the lady," Sankdasariya said.

Ashwin was active in the reservation agitation with Hardik Patel and assisted the PAAS on the financial front. However, he defected from the agitation after differences with Hardik Patel. "Hardik took the entire struggle for personal political desire and that was the point on which I deferred from him. There are other PAAS leaders also who are involved in sexual act with innocent young women of Patel community and exploited them. I would expose all of them time by time," Sankdasariya further added.