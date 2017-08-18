Forensic Science applications at GFSU doubles

The number of applications for admissions to various courses in Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) has doubled this year. As against last year, when the university had received only 900 applications, this year, 2,000 applications have been received.

The master's degree programme, Forensic Science, has received the highest applications which are 716 for just 60 seats followed by Digital forensic, which received 642 applications for 45 seats.

Talking about the same, CD Jadeja, Registrar, GFSU said, "There are two reasons for the trend. One is that the awareness towards forensic science has increased immensely. Secondly, there is a huge demand for forensic experts in the country and abroad because of increase in crimes rates. The nature of cases worldwide are also getting complexed day by day and the only solution to such cases is forensic science. There is a huge scope of employment in this field these days."

Giving a glimpse of the industry, Jadeja said, "This year, we have introduced two courses, MA in criminology and PG Diploma in Toxicology. Toxicology deals with the analysis of the noxious effect of drugs and industrial chemicals. Since there was an increase in such cases and demand for such experts, we introduced a course on the same."