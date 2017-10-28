For Congress, battle ends in 4 cities

For the Opposition Congress, which is bidding to win Gujarat elections after being out of power for over two decades, its performance in the four major cities of the state could well decide its fate. While BJP has made inroads in rural and even tribal seats over the years, the four key cities have been almost unassailable fortresses for it.

In the 2012 assembly elections, the Congress had won 61 seats (reduced to 43 now due to defections) while BJP had won 115. However, Congress had won just three out of 39 urban seats in the four major cities of the state, viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, with the remaining 36 going to BJP.

The Congress had won two out of 17 urban seats in Ahmedabad, while drawing a blank in 12 urban seats in Surat, the second largest city of the state. In Rajkot, the opposition party had won one urban seat out of four, and zero out of six in Vadodara.

The poor performance was not limited to the 2012 elections, as Congress had just one four urban seats in these four cities in 2007, and three in 2002.

The statistic only gets worse for the Congress if one also considers its performance in urban seats in smaller cities. Out of three urban seats in Jamnagar, the Congress had won one in 2012, but the winner switched sides to BJP recently.

The party did not win a single urban seat out of five in Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, giving it four out of 47 urban seats in the eight largest cities in the state.

The situation was hardly any difference in the previous two elections when Congress had won just five or six seats in these cities. Congress insiders attribute the party's weak performance to lack of a credible and acceptable popular face, and because of a non-existent party organisation.

Gujarat Congress Kailash Gadhvi, a chartered accountant, however, said that the party will spring a surprise in the upcoming elections. "There is a lot of anger among the urban voters because of demonetisation and the manner in which GST was implemented, both of which brought the trade and industry to a halt. There is a strong undercurrent and this will benefit us in urban areas," Gadhvi said.

Even as the government is making all out efforts to woo Patidars community before the elections – it has announced a Commission for communities that do not get benefits of reservation, and also withdrawn several cases against Patels – Congress feels that simmering anger in the community will help it electorally.

Party leaders said that they are in a good position to win Patidar-dominated seats in Ahmedabad and Surat, where it has fared the poorest in past few years, in the coming elections.

"Five or six assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad and five in Surat are dominated by Patels. Congress has been reaching out to Patels and we are confident of winning many of these seats," a party official said.

The BJP, on the other hand, said it is set to come up with its best-ever electoral performance in the state. "We are confident of winning more than 150 seats in Gujarat. The anti-Gujarat stance of Congress party is well known, and people of Gujarat will continue to reject the party," state BJP media convenor Harshad Patel said.

TRACK RECORD