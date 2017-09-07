File a plaint if charged parking fee: City airport

To ease passengers’ experience and prevent them from being cheated, officials at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) issued an advisory encouraging passengers to file a grievance and not pay Rs 85 if they relieve the cab within 10 minute grace time.

As per the system prevailing at the airport, if a cab takes more than 10 minutes to come out from the arrival or departure bay, owner has to pay Rs85. Off late, there have been complaints that cabs are charging parking fee from passengers without giving any receipt.

Manoj Gangal, Airport Director, said, “Those flying out need not pay the cab driver unless they delay him beyond 10 minutes, which is the grace period and no fee is charged for that. We had also realised that the exit booths at arrival bay were not enough to handle the traffic during peak hours. Hence, we have decided to widen the road and double the booth capacity.”

Passengers also need to be very careful that they do not accept manual receipt from the toll booth and ensure that the receipt should not just carry AAI’s name but also the contractor’s name for it to be a valid receipt, he said.

“I would request passengers, especially women, not to take up fight at the toll booth but file a complaint with us. We will ensure action and even an FIR if required,” he said.

ADVISORY