Fifth edition of ReDi held in city

Social media enthusiasts organised the fifth edition of ReDi to celebrate Social Media Day. The idea was to explore multiple ways of harnessing the power of digital media for business growth.

A host of workshops and talks were held at a city hotel which addressed, among other issues, online security as well as had speakers sharing tips on growing business online.

The six-hour-long event had a workshop on understanding social media by Ritam Bhatnagar from India Film Project, who discussed techniques of video marketing in the session titled ‘Video is the Gold of the Web’.

Aersh Ahmed, who manages the group ‘Instagram Ahmedabad’, spoke about strategies to create one’s own Instagram community.

A workshop on ‘Digital Media for MSMEs and start-ups’ by Jaydip Parikh, CEO of TejSoIPro was also held. Chirag Dagli of Communication Crafts conducted a workshop for entrepreneurs.