Field trip turns tragic, two MICA students drown in Goa

A study trip to Goa of 47 students from the Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) programme of MICA turned tragic when two students, Anuja Susan Paul and Gurram Chenchu Sai Jnaneswar, drowned at Candolim Beach in the wee hours of Thursday.

While Anuja’s body was found immediately, Gurram’s body was recovered five hours later. The parents were informed immediately, said Siddharth Deshmukh, Associate Dean at MICA. Two instructors from the course, professor Pravin Mishra, Director of the CCC programme and professor Nitesh Mohanty, along with two coordinators from the course were on the study trip as well.

As per sources, Anuja’s body was fished out by locals but Gurram’s body was spotted by life guards.

“It is with great sorrow that we share with you the news of the sad demise of two of MICA’s one year CCC programme students who were a part of the CCC field study trip in Goa along with the entire CCC batch. At around 3 in the morning, a group of six students decided to go to Candolim beach. Unfortunately, two of them drowned and lost their lives. MICA’s leadership team is in touch with their families and our thoughts and prayers are with them and the two departed souls,” said a statement issued by the institute.

