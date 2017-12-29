Farm distress, unemployment cost BJP votes: JN Singh

Farmers' distress and lack of employment opportunities led to voters going against the ruling party in Gujarat, Chief Secretary JN Singh said on Thursday. Singh was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the office of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in Ahmedabad.

Singh said that the move will address the dual concerns of giving farmers remunerative returns and providing jobs to youth and women.

Addressing apparel makers at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and industry (GCCI), Singh said the recent Assembly poll results have sent out two strong messages for Gujarat legislatures — One is that farmers across Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra, felt that things are not remunerative. The second is unemployment among the youth and women, said Singh.

The Chief Secretary said the apparel sector has a lot of potential in Gujarat, as it is the largest producer of cotton and Man-Made Fibre (MMF) in the country. However, garment making has not been taken up in substantial manner.

Previous policies have tried to address these issues, the proof being that Gujarat has raised its capacity in spinning and weaving. "The development of the garment sector will further boost the growth of other segments in textile value chain. It will also lead to better utilisation of cotton and MMF produced in the state," Singh said. Combined with the state government's policies and efforts to set up the garment sector, Gujarat can become a major garment hub.