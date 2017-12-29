Trending#

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Ahmedabad
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Farm distress, unemployment cost BJP votes: JN Singh

Farmer


Picture for represenation
 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 29 December 2017 3:43 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Farmers' distress and lack of employment opportunities led to voters going against the ruling party in Gujarat, Chief Secretary JN Singh said on Thursday. Singh was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the office of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in Ahmedabad.

 
Singh said that the move will address the dual concerns of giving farmers remunerative returns and providing jobs to youth and women.

 
Addressing apparel makers at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and industry (GCCI), Singh said the recent Assembly poll results have sent out two strong messages for Gujarat legislatures — One is that farmers across Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra, felt that things are not remunerative. The second is unemployment among the youth and women, said Singh.

 
The Chief Secretary said the apparel sector has a lot of potential in Gujarat, as it is the largest producer of cotton and Man-Made Fibre (MMF) in the country. However, garment making has not been taken up in substantial manner.

 
Previous policies have tried to address these issues, the proof being that Gujarat has raised its capacity in spinning and weaving. "The development of the garment sector will further boost the growth of other segments in textile value chain. It will also lead to better utilisation of cotton and MMF produced in the state," Singh said. Combined with the state government's policies and efforts to set up the garment sector, Gujarat can become a major garment hub.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story