Enforcement Directorate seeks prosecution of Narayan Sai, aides

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved court seeking prosecution of Narayan Sai and his accomplices under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Sai and his aides had tried to bribe officials to weaken a case of illegal confinement of women and rape, among others charges, to avoid Narco test.

The ED had initiated investigation under PMLA against Sai and his accomplices Chandu Mohan Kumbhani (police sub-inspector), Uday Navinchandra Sangani, Ketan Mahadev Patel, Dhiraj Nariman Patel, Hasmukh Dalpat Upadhyay (Hasudada), Bhavesh Chatur Patel, Hitendrasingh Hamirsingh Waghela, Naresh Bugadmal Mankani (Rupabhai) and others on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by Surat police.

Investigation revealed that Sai and his accomplices had conspired to bribe officers in the police department and judiciary, doctors and prison officials to replace 42 bags of seized documents with fake papers to weaken the case against them.

The police seized Rs 1 crore from Uday Sangani, Dhiraj Patel and Sub-inspector Kumbhani and Rs 7 crore from Ketan Patel. The money was meant to be used for bribing. Cops also seized Rs 10 lakh from Hitendrasingh Waghela which was also supposed to be used to bribe officials. The money amounting to Rs 8.10 crore was attached by the ED in 2015. This was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of PMLA in Delhi.

Based on investigation by the ED, a prosecution complaint under PMLA of around 650 pages has been filed before the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Ahmedabad (Rural) court. The PMLA court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued bailable warrants against the accused.

COMPLAINT TAKEN

Based on ED probe, a prosecution complaint under PMLA has been filed before the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Ahmedabad (Rural) court.