Elect politicians who reflect your values: Alain Bertaud

At CEPT University's 12th convocation, professor Alain Bertaud, an urbanist and a senior research scholar from NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management, urged students to elect politicians who reflect their values and usher in change.

A total of 537 students received their degrees; as many as 25 students were awarded Doctorate degrees; 326 students got their postgraduate degrees; and 186 students their undergraduate degrees.

Due to the demise of architect Hasmukh Patel on Saturday morning, CEPT University president Bimal Patel was unable to attend the convocation.

Bertaud told the students, "The challenge for planning professions is to go from ideas to plan and from plan to action on ground. I have found that urban planners are in despair as they produce plans but those plans are not implemented. And hence they do not feel any responsibility due to lack of implementation. I think that they should take responsibility for what is happening.

"When something goes wrong, it is 99% ignorance and 1% conspiracy. Our job is not only to have good ideas or produce reports, but to convince people from different professions so they improve the way cities are developed.

"The challenge is huge because when you retire, urbanization in the world would have been complete. But if we miss our goal and mess up urbanization, it would be a complete disaster. Your responsibility is enormous and you have to bring change on the ground."

Kartikeya Sarabhai, one of the world's leading environmental educators and member of the university's governing council, told the students to lay "each brick carefully". He also asked students to think of ways to be more sustainable.