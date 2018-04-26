Economics retest was 'easier' than the original exam: CBSE Students

Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the city who appeared for the re-examination of Economics paper found it to be very easy.

The board had announced re-examination for all Class 12 students who had appeared for the paper on March 26 following confirmation that the original paper had been leaked. About 4 lakh students are said to have been affected by the board's decision to reconduct Economics exam.

While the students were left anxious and jittery with news of the re-examination, their worries were put to rest on Wednesday, as soon as they got their question paper.

Sharing her experience, Diya Patel, a Class 12 student, said, "The paper was quite easy and I was able to finish 20 minutes before the deadline. While I had expected an easy paper, it was very difficult for me and my friends to concentrate and study the entire syllabus again."

The re-exam, held at 4,000 centres across the country, hampered students who were preparing for entrance exams.

Vasundhara Singh from Udgam school found the paper easy. She and other students had to divert four days from preparation for entrance exams to the Board's Economics paper. But the paper was "very easy", she said, "as compared to the first one."