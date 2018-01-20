Dy CM Nitin Patel meets FM Jaitley, seeks timely release of grants

The Gujarat government has appealed the union finance minister Arun Jaitley to make the payment of center supported grants to states on time. The deputy chief minister and finance minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel attended the meeting on Thursday held in New Delhi with Jaitley and expressed his feelings. Jaitley had held this meeting with the finance ministers of all the states before the union budget.

The Dy CM Nitin Patel said, "We had raised many issues before the union finance minister and one of those was to pay the center supported grants to state on time. This happens in many of the special schemes and that is again possible after the new tax regime of GST came into implementation across the nation. We have also appealed them to release the payment of these grants on first day of the month in place of fifteenth day, if the grants are to be paid in monthly installments."

"We have also appealed the state government to decrease the custome duty from 5% to 2.5% for the ship breaking yards like Alang in Bhavnagar. There is an international competition in the market of steel scrap and the same is steepening day by day. We requested the center to decrease the duty to keep this industry alive," added the Dy CM.

The Gujarat government also appealed the union finance minister that the honorarium been paid to Asha workers and Anganwadi workers should be increased. The state government also has been considering to increase the state's share in this honorarium. The Gujarat government has also requested the center to allow subsidy on Solar pumps of the capacity of 1 to 10 horse power for agriculture use.

The Gujarat government has lifted the ban over the recruitments in grant in aid schools in state. The government had imposed ban on recruitments on grant-in aid schools after implementation of 7th central pay commission(CPC) last year. This was done to avoid additional burden of grants on teh government as the government pays the grant to schools for the staff. The Gujarat government on Friday lifted this ban, said the deputy CM Nitin Patel. "We have issued a circular to all the grant in aid schools in state to start recruitment and have identified 6,850 vacancies to be filled up. They can recruit staff on sanctioned posts as per the norms set by the government," the Dy CM said.

Govt nod for hiring in grant in aid schools

